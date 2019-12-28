Season 2 Of The Mandalorian Is Coming Next Year

Season 1 of The Mandalorian TV show has now come to an end after 8 amazing episodes. Now it has been announced that Season 2 of the show will be heading our way next year.

The show's creator, Jon Favreau, announced on his official Twitter account that Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be debuting in Fall 2020.

This means we won't see the new season until September, October or November. The best bet is November since that's the same month it aired this year.

Favreau also posted a picture of a Gamorrean. This is the same species of guards that worked for Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. It's a safe bet this character will be appearing in the next season.

The next season of The Mandalorian will show more of Baby Yoda's home world and possibly more info about The Mandalorian character himself. Hopefully we get to know what the Yoda species is actually called!

The second season should also tell us more about Moff Gideon and how he got a hold of the darksaber. This is the black lightsaber he used to escape the wreckage of his downed TIE Fighter.

Jon Favreau produced and wrote season one of the series, but didn't have time to direct an episode himself. It's safe to say he should be more available once season 2 gets underway.

The Mandalorian's first eight episodes are now available for you to watch on the Disney+ streaming service. Season 2 will also be exclusive to Disney+ as well.

