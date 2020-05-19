Rumor: Zack Snyder Justice League Cut Could Be Released After All

The Zack Snyder Justice League cut seems to exist for real and a public release for the film could be happening very soon. This should come as great news for fans that have campaigned for it to be released.

Heroic Hollywood's Umberto Gonzalez has reported that a screening in front Warner Bros executives occurred for the movie. You can read more in the statement posted below.

"Something is happening with Snyder's cut of the film and discussions are currently underway. "[We] do not know if the Snyder Cut is preparing for a special one-time-only fan screening or whether the film will be released on either streaming platforms or home media. However, a theatrical release is highly unlikely".

The site further suggests that the Snyder cut of Justice League could be released digitally via the HBO Max streaming service.

To put further fuel to the fire, Mr Gonzalez tweeted out that an announcement could happen as soon as this Wednesday.

Releasing the Snyder cut of the film could be seen as a huge win for fans who have wanted to see it since 2017.

After all, not many fans really liked the original Justice League cut that was directed mostly by Joss Whedon.

It remains to be seen if this Snyder cut actually improves on the movie itself.

That being said, the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was seen as a huge improvement over the theatrical cut of the film.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Final Justice League Superman From Hot Toys Revealed (more); The Snyder Cut Of The Justice League Movie Won't Be Released (more); Justice League Movie Becomes The Top Selling DVD/Blu-ray In North America (more); Reasons Why Justice League Became The Lowest Grossing DCEU Film Of All Time (more).

And here are some more related articles: Screen Junkies Releases An 'Honest Trailer' For The Justice League Movie (more); Justice League Deleted Scene Gives Us A Look At Superman's Black Suit (more); The Justice League Movie Blu-ray Only Has Under 75 Minutes Of Special Features (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals New Superman Figure From The Justice League Movie (more); Warner Bros. Reveals The Special Features For The Justice League Movie Blu-ray (more).