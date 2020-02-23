Rumor: Big Changes Made To WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE owner Vince McMahon is renowned for changing his mind on a daily basis and today is no different. It sounds like Vince McMahon is making some major changes to this year's WrestleMania 36 card.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com, two or three major matches rumored for the big event are no longer happening. Some wrestlers are being shuffled around to make even newer matches.

The biggest match expected to take place at WrestleMania 36 was The Fiend vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title. This has been the match rumored for quite some time, but Dave Meltzer said this might change.

Another match that was rumored was the return of John Cena who was set to face Elias at the show of shows. Well that match seems to have been canceled too!

It's speculated that The Fiend might now be facing Goldberg or John Cena at WrestleMania 36. If The Fiend faces John Cena, this gives room for us to see Goldberg vs Roman Reigns to see who has the better Spear!

Bayley vs Naomi for the Smackdown Women's title at WrestleMania 36 might also be changing. Bayley might instead face Lacey Evans since McMahon seems to be high on the 'Sassy Southern Belle'.

We'll just have to wait and see what the final matches for WrestleMania 36 will be in the next few weeks. Hopefully it's a card that can satisfy most WWE fans.

