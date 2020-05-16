Robert Pattinson Is Becoming A Lazy Batman

Usually when you are cast in a role like Batman, many people have the expectation that you must "look" the part. Well it sounds like Robert Pattinson doesn't care how he looks when he plays Batman in 'The Batman' movie.

In an interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson has revealed he hasn't been working out even though he's had a break from filming due to Covid-19.

He has pretty much done nothing in his free time to work out. His comments are below.

"I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean - he wasn't exactly ripped."

This is odd considering his Catwoman co-star Zoe Kravitz is working out five times a week to look great on screen.

Not to mention previous Batman actors like Ben Affleck and Christian Bale both bulked up to play Batman in their movies.

The fact that Pattinson isn't working out for Batman is causing a stir within fans of the movie industry. Batman is usually a force to be reckoned with, not a skinny looking punk.

It remains to be seen if Pattinson's lazy attitude will backfire on him. It will look weird if he suits up and looks really skinny compared to the goons he has to fight in the movie.

We won't know for sure what he'll look like until The Batman is officially released on October 1st, 2021.

