Release Date Announced For Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder has finally announced the official release date for his version of Justice League debuting on the HBO Max streaming service. It's not too long until fans can see the proper version of the movie.

HBO Max has now announced that the Zack Snyder version of Justice League will be available to watch on March 18th, 2021. If you live outside America, you can watch the movie on several HBO services around the world.

That being said, they still did not announce how you can watch the movie if you live in the UK, Australia or New Zealand yet. Hopefully some other service can pick the movie up.

Aside from the release date, a new synopsis for the film has also been revealed. You can read it posted down below.

“In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

The movie is four hours long and won't be separated into several parts. Hopefully the film is much better than the 2017 theatrical cut!

