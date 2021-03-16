Raya and the Last Dragon Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Date Revealed
Disney has now announced the official home release versions of Raya and the Last Dragon. If you didn't see it in cinemas or paid $30 on Disney+, you can see the movie next month instead.
Raya and the Last Dragon will be released digitally first on April 2nd, 2021. After that, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions will be out on May 18th, 2021.
As with all home releases, it will come with a ton of special features. You can see the full list of features posted down below.
- An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.
- Us Again – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.
- Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team--virtually--over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.
- Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.
- Martial Artists – You’ll get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.
- We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film...and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.
- Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.
- Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon.
- The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.
- Deleted Scenes
The movie is in cinemas now, or you can pay $30 to see the movie on Disney+.
