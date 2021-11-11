PUBG Update 1.86 Patch Notes (14.2)

A new update has now been released for the console versions of PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds). The patch is version 14.2 or 1.86 if you are playing the PS4 version of the game.

The update should be rolling out today for PS4 and Xbox One PUBG players. PC owners don't have to worry because this update was already made available a few days ago.

You can check out the bug fixes for the patch posted down below.

PUBG Update 1.86 Patch Notes Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed the issue of being unable to put down a DBNOed player after closing a door of a building.

Fixed the issue of being unable to carry or put down a DBNOed enemy who has disconnected from the game.

Fixed the issue of being unable to revive a DBNOed teammate who has disconnected from the game.

Fixed the issue of being unable to scroll back up in the inventory of a dead player.

Fixed the issue of the center dot of a player’s crosshair not disappearing when switching to Freecam View in Observer Mode.

Fixed the issue of being unable to see the team list on the world map when a player actions certain steps.

Fixed the issue of being able to shoot in the driver’s seat if a player actions certain steps.

Fixed the issue of a normal kill message popping up instead of a teamkill message when a teammate kills a DBNOed teammate.

Fixed the issue of Sticky Bombs and C4s being attachable to a player riding a vehicle.

Fixed the issue of backseat passengers of the Motor Glider receiving damage when the driver is shooting to the front with a Skorpion.

Fixed the volume issue of Panzerfausts and grenades not being affected even when the gameplay volume is lowered.

Fixed the ‘cancel’ error message that pops up during matchmaking.

Fixed the issue of a player’s weapon getting holstered after player gets off a vehicle after using healing/boosting item in the driver’s seat.

Fixed the audio issue of an observer being able to hear gun shots from a player who isn’t shooting.

WORLD

Fixed general bugs in Erangel and Paramo.

UI

Fixed the perspective issue of TPP changing to FPP when an additional player joins a Solo/Duo party and changes the mode to Squad mode.

Fixed the issue of AUG being shown as “AUG_A3” in the Weapons filter menu of the Customize tab.

Fixed the awkward transition issue when moving from Overview to Stats in the Career tab.

Fixed the issue of the level and BATTLESTAT symbol overlapping each other on Progressive item icons in the Obtained Weapons window.

Fixed the issue of the sentence on the bottom of the Ranked mode results screen being cut off after the game language is set to English.

You can check out the full patch notes by visiting the official website. PUBG is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

