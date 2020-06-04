Princess Leia And Wicket Hot Toys Set Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figurine set that includes the characters of Princess Leia and Wicket the Ewok.

The new toys are based on the characters' appearances in Return of the Jedi. Wicket looks extra furry and is accurate to his character.

To know more about this set, read the info from Facebook posted down below.

"After crashing her speeder bike on Endor, Princess Leia is discovered by a curious but cautions furry friend, Wicket the Ewok. That marked the beginning of their friendship, which led to victory as Leia’s rebels joined forces with the Ewok warriors against the evil Empire. Today, Hot Toys is excited to present the final product of the 1/6th scale Princess Leia and Wicket Collectible Figures Set inspired by Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. The Princess Leia collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Leia Organa in the movie, features a head sculpt and new hair sculpture, Leia’s Endor outfit, a camouflage pattern poncho, a helmet, a blaster, a watch, diorama accessories and an Endor themed figure base. The Wicket collectible figure is finely crafted based on the appearance of Wicket featuring a highly detailed face sculpture, newly developed multiple layers of fabric hair with various shades of white and brown throughout whole body capturing Ewok’s unique appearance, a spear, drumsticks, a variety of hands, diorama accessory and an Endor themed figure base. In addition, the collectible figures set will exclusively include a stormtrooper and Death Star Trooper helmet with weathering effects."

The Princess Leia and Wicket set should be available now for you to pre-order at all participating online and physical retailers.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Mark Hamill Reflects On Star Wars Fanbase and His Experience With The Sequels (more); LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Figure From Solo: A Star Wars Story (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is The Least Successful Sequel Trilogy Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more).

A few more: Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film (more); Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more).