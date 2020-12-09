Old Spider-Man Actors To Return In MCU Spider-Man 3

The third MCU Spider-Man movie could be the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time. This is because it's being reported that many past Spider-Man movie actors are coming back for the new movie.

As reported by Collider, it has been confirmed that Alfred Molina will be in the third MCU Spider-Man movie. He played Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, but he will now reprise the role in the new movie.

He's not the only returning actor to star in the third Spider-Man movie from the MCU. It's also been reported that Sony is chasing up Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst to come back as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Mary Jane respectively.

The Amazing Spider-Man movie is also going to get some love. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are also expected to be back as Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy respectively.

Sony wants to do a live action version of the Spider-Verse as it was done so successfully with the animated Miles Morales movie from 2018.

Getting older actors back could be great in order to attract fans that watched the older films when they were kids.

Already confirmed to appear is Jamie Foxx who is reprising his role again as Electro. There's no doubt he will be one of the many villains that the many Spider-Mans will have to face in the new movie.

The third MCU Spider-Man movie will be released in North America on December 17th, 2021.

