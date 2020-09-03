No Time To Die Trailer 2 Shoots Out

Universal Pictures has now released the second trailer for No Time To Die. This is the 25th official James Bond movie.

Daniel Craig has played the James Bond character since 2006 with the release of Casino Royale. Casino Royale is probably his best movie, although many people also seemed to like 2012's Skyfall as well.

Quantum of Solace and Spectre were okay, but both of them were not as enjoyable as the other two films. All eyes are now on No Time To Die since this will be the last Daniel Craig James Bond film.

The new trailer shows more of the action in the film, as well as the character's good guys and bad guys. Rami Malek is the main bad guy in this film, and he looks very menacing.

James Bond isn't alone in this adventure because he does have a lot of helpful allies on his side. You can check out a small synopsis of the film posted down below.

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time To Die releases in North America on November 20th, 2020. The film releases first in the UK on November 12th, 2020.

