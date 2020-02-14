No Time To Die Theme Song Revealed By Billie Eilish

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has now revealed the official theme song for No Time To Die. This is the 25th official theme song used for the long running James Bond franchise.

Billie Eilish wrote the song with her own brother and it's around 4 minutes long. It sounds really like the song suits the James Bond franchise.

You can check out the full lyrics for the song posted down below.

I should have known,



I'd leave alone..



Just goes to show,



That the blood you bleed is just the blood you own..







We were a pair,



But I saw you there..



Too much to bear,



You were my life but life is far away from fair..







Was I stupid to love you?



Was I reckless to help?



Was it obvious to everybody else?



That I've fallen for a lie,



You were never on my side.



Fool me once, fool me twice,



Are you Death, or Paradise?



Now you'll never see me cry,



There's just No Time To Die







I let it burn,



You're no longer my concern,



Faces from my past return,



Another lesson left to learn..







That I'd fallen for a lie,



You were never on my side,



Fool me once, fool me twice,



Are you Death or Paradise?



Now you'll never see me cry,



There's just No Time To Die



No Time To Die (oooh)



No Time To Die (oooh)







Fool me once, fool me twice,



Are you Death, or Paradise?



Now you'll never see me cry,



There's just No Time To Die

No Time To Die will be released in the UK first on April 2nd, 2020 with the movie coming out in North America on April 10th, 2020.

