Nia Jax To Star In 'What Would You Do?' On ABC Network

For WWE fans living in the USA, you can have a chance to see wrestler Nia Jax in a new TV show screening next week. The former Women's Champion will be in a show called 'What Would You Do?'.

Nia Jax will be on the August 25th, 2020 show of 'What Would You Do?' discussing about the topic of bullying. This is a sensitive topic for Nia Jax as she personally experienced bullying when she was grown up.

The show will air on ABC at 9pm ET this coming Tuesday. You can read the scenarios for the upcoming episode written down below.

A couple of Latino men are in a restaurant speaking Spanish as they wait to order their food. A customer nearby overhears them and questions their immigration status. He tells the men that until there is a border wall, there is no way of knowing who is in the United States legally. How will others who witness the conversation react in New Jersey? What will the reaction be in El Paso, Texas, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border?

A group of teen girls is verbally bullying a classmate at a park. What will witnesses do? Will they defend the young woman or ignore the situation? Jax joins Quiñones behind-the-scenes and opens up about her own story of overcoming bullying and finding self-confidence.

A woman and her son are waiting at a diner for her ex-husband to pick up the child. While waiting, the woman repeatedly says negative things about her ex. As the child becomes visibly upset will others do something? What will fellow diners say if the scene switches and a father criticizes his ex-wife?

A customer in a barbershop falls asleep in the chair, making it impossible for the barber to do his job and delaying other customers’ appointments. How will people react? What will bystanders do if a customer falls asleep in a nail salon while getting a pedicure? How will diners respond if a child falls asleep in his food while his mother takes a call?

If you are a fan of Nia Jax, you can also catch her on Monday Night Raw that airs on the USA Network.

