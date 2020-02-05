New Thanos Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys has now announced a new version of Thanos that fans can get their hands on. This new version is a battle damaged one based on the character's appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

As usual, this is a 1/6th scale toy that should be well over 12 inches tall. You can read the full Facebook announcement for the toy posted down below.

As a continuation of the incredible collectible series of Avenger: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the all-new Battle Damaged Version of 1/6th scale Thanos collectible figure highlighting severe damages on armors inspired by the climactic battle on Earth from The Infinity Saga! Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt capturing the warlord’s shocked facial expression with excellent craftsmanship, an interchangeable angry head sculpt, a specially designed muscular body exhibiting hyper realistic skin texture and tendons, a damaged 1/6th scale Nano Gauntlet with LED light up function and a matching hand mounted with all six Infinity Stones, an extra interchangeable hand for Nano Gauntlet features finger snapping gesture, astounding degree of battle damage details being reflected on Thanos’ shiny golden armor and accessories including a newly crafted helmet, a heavy double-edged sword, as well as a battlefield inspired diorama figure base. Dominate the universe by adding this remarkable collectible figure to your epic Marvel collection now!

The toy should be available for you to pre-order very soon. It will be nice to collect if you have the other characters from Avengers: Endgame too!

