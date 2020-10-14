New Stretch Goal Revealed For The Vintage Collection Razor Crest

Hasbro has now announced a new stretch goal for The Vintage Collection version of the Razor Crest. This new goal will only be enabled if the toy gets well over 13,000 backers worldwide.

If The Vintage Collection Razor Crest gets over 13,000 backers, four Carbonite Prisoners will be added to the ship. This is the same carbonite pieces that you may have seen appear in the first episode.

The toy already passed two other stretch goals. An escape pod as well as Baby Yoda were the other goals that the toy received. The toy itself is set to be released sometime in Fall 2021.

If you want to know more about the toy, you can read the features for it posted down below.

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

The toy also comes with a 3.75 inch of The Mandalorian character himself. This will be the character wearing the newer Beskar Armor. The toy currently has over 11,000 backers as of time of writing.

