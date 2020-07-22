New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro

Hasbro has now announced a brand new Millennium Falcon from its popular Star Wars The Vintage Collection line. If you have not got a Millennium Falcon toy before, now is the best time to get one.

This new Millennium Falcon is based on the Galaxy's Edge attraction that is in both the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks. The toy will retail for $399 in the US and is exclusive to Target retailers.

Pre-orders are available now if you visit Target's website with an anticipated release date of August 30th, 2020. You get Chewbacca, six Porgs and Hondo Ohnaka as figurines.

For more info about the toy, you can read the press release info posted down below.

In Star Wars lore the Millennium Falcon looks like a junker, but beneath her hull she’s full of surprises. Special modifications have boosted the freighter’s speed, shielding, and firepower to impressive -- and downright illegal -- levels.







Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Vehicles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the movie-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)







Featuring premium detail inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale vehicle makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors.







Star Wars products are produced by Hasbro under license from Lucasfilm Ltd.



Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.







• Includes: vehicle, escape pod, 2 figures, 6 Porg figures, and 2 accessories.



• Figure scale: 3.75 inches



• Ages 4 and up



• Assemble required.



• WARNING: Small parts and small balls. Not for children under 3 years.



• WARNING: This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitized individuals.

Will you be picking up this toy when it's on sale next month?

