New Star Wars The Black Series Toys Revealed By Hasbro

Hasbro held a special online event called the 'Hasbro Fan Fast 2021' and it revealed a ton of new toys based on lots of popular media properties.

Aside from an awesome transforming Optimus Prime, the other cool announcement were five new Star Wars toys.

They announced five new Star Wars The Black Series toys all coming in Fall 2021. They will have a recommended retail price of $22.99 each. You can read the full press release details below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH TECH Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH TECH Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Q9-0 (ZERO) Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Q9-0 (ZERO) Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AURRA SING Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AURRA SING Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.

It's pretty cool the Koska Reeves toy comes with a Sasha Banks head sculpt. It's also good to see Aurra Sing getting added to the line despite not being a well known Star Wars character.

All toys are available to pre-order now at participating retail stores.

