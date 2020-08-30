The New Mutants Co-Creator Blasts Film Version

The co-creator for the New Mutants, Bob McLeod, has blasted the new movie based on his comic book series. Not only that, but the film even misspells his name in the credits.

Instead of saying Bob McLeod, the movie shows his name as Bob MacLeod. The movie also changes the look of the characters that they don't look like their comic book counterparts.

You can see his original Facebook rant posted down below.

"I was very excited when I heard they were making a New Mutants movie. I thought making it into a horror movie was perhaps an interesting idea, but not at all how the characters should be introduced to the public at large. But, hey, my characters in a movie! I never would have thought that would actually happen. But then, I was disappointed when they didn't give Dani braids, although I like Blu Hunt. I was disappointed when Rahne wasn't a redhead with spiky hair, although I adore Maisie Williams. I was disappointed that Sam isn't tall and gawky, although I do like Charlie Heaton. But mainly I was very disappointed that Roberto isn't short and dark-skinned. Yet another example of Hollywood white-washing. There's just no excuse. So basically, #JoshBoone erased everything I contributed to the way the characters look. And now, the movie has come out at last, and apparently they've credited someone named Bob Macleod as co-creator. They couldn't even be bothered to check the spelling of my name sometime in the last three years. And that can't be fixed. That will be on the movie forever. I think I'm done with this movie."

He doesn't seem to be the only person that dislikes the movie. The movie currently only has a 29% rating over on Rotten Tomatoes.

