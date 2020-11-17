New Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Released

Warner Bros has now released an updated trailer for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Looking at the trailer's title, it sounds like the movie will be called Justice League: Director's Cut from now on.

While a lot of footage from today's trailer was recycled from before, the new Justice League trailer does show some more updated scenes. It also retains the Leonard Cohen 'Hallelujah' song.

Zack Snyder has also confirmed people will see 2 and a half more hours of footage that wasn't seen in the original theatrical cut. They have also filmed around 4 more minutes of newer footage.

Unlike the 2 hour theatrical cut, this Director's Cut will be around fours long that will be split up into four episodes. The newer film will finally give us more backstory for the likes of The Flash and Cyborg.

You can read a synopsis for the movie below. The film will be released sometime next year and will debut on the HBO Max streaming service.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

