New Hot Toys The Mandalorian And The Child Figures Announced

To celebrate Mando Mondays, Hot Toys has announced new figures for both The Mandalorian and The Child. These new figures are 1:4 scale meaning they're a little bigger than normal Hot Toys.

The figure includes several accessories for the Beskar Armor Mandalorian as well as The Child. The new toys were announced on the Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

Today, Hot Toys is very excited to present a stunning Deluxe Version 1/4 scale collectible set of the Mandalorian and the Child! Based on the appearance of the Mandalorian from the new season, the highly-accurate quarter scale figure stands approximately 46cm tall, featuring meticulously crafted beskar armor pieces and helmet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, his signature blaster rifle, pistol and blade, flamethrower effect, a satchel bag, and a range of accessories. The quarter scale collectible figure of the Child standing at 9cm tall features two interchangeable head sculpts with amazing likeness and 3 pairs of interchangeable ears, a specially tailored robe, a necklace, the little foundling’s favorite silver knob, and a hover pram! This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a beautifully crafted Mandalorian themed diorama display base with LED light up function, featuring elements of E-Web heavy repeating blaster, IG-11™, a Mandalorian’s helmet, and mythosaur™ skull signet. This Deluxe Version 1/4 scale collectible set of this clan of two is the perfect addition to your treasured collection!

The toy should be available to pre-order soon at participating retailers, With Season 2 on now, we should hear more toy announcements very soon!

