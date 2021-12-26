Movie Review: The Matrix Resurrections

The first Matrix movie was influential and groundbreaking when it came out way back in 1999. The film featured innovative special effects and the story was unique and interesting.

While the Wachowski siblings made two more films released in 2003, they were unable to match the quality of the first film.

I actually didn't hate The Matrix sequels as I was interested in the future world and liked the mech battles that happened inside Zion city.

Now we are at the end of 2021 and a fourth movie is released called The Matrix Resurrections. This sequel feels unnecessary and forced because the humans and machines made peace with one another thanks to Neo's sacrifice at the end of The Matrix Resurrections.

Now they are somewhat enemies again.

The first half of the movie takes place inside the Matrix again, but this time Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is now a game developer.

The machines have plugged him inside the Matrix along with Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) again, and they are living their lives meaninglessly like millions of other humans.

It's not until a new character named Bugs (Jessica Henwick) knows about Neo's past and tries to unplug him again from the Matrix.

Neo at this stage of the movie thinks the Matrix life in the real world, but the machines are manipulating him like they did in the first movie.

I did not think the movie retreads too many story bits from the first film because the second half of the movie feels different.

This is because the second half concentrates on the good guys trying to retrieve Trinity back from the machines who have locked her up.

While there is a lot of story bits in The Matrix Resurrections, the story didn't feel too hard to follow.

The movie has a ton of action sequences to make sure the pace never feels too slow or boring.

That being said, people will be disappointed that Neo does not lift a gun in this movie and he lacks the powers he used to have in the original films.

The big part of the film that I didn't like were the recasted actors of Morpheus and Agent Smith. The new actors are far inferior compared to Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving.

It's hard to talk about this movie without talking spoilers, so I will end my review here. All I'm going to say is that this will be a divisive movie much like The Last Jedi.

That being said, I did not mind the film as it was great to enter The Matrix again and it was fun to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss reprising their old roles.

The action is decent and the story is entertaining enough to continue even after the end of this film.

Verdict: 3/5 stars

