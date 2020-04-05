Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Digital And Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros has now announced the special features and release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. This is a direct to video animated movie that promises to be as gory and violent as the video games!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will be released digitally first on April 12th, 2020. After that, the physical Blu-ray and DVD version of the movie will be released on April 28th, 2020.

Aside from the movie itself, the home release of the film will also come with a host of exclusive special features. You can check out the special features posted below.

From Epic Game to Extreme Animation – Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film.

– Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film. The Weapons, Wardrobe and World of Mortal Kombat Legends – The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings.

– The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings. The Savage Sound Design of Mortal Kombat Legends – This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes.

– This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes. Mortal Kombatants – Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories.

– Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories. Filmmaker Commentary – Producer Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams sit down for an insightful audio commentary that reveals the process of creating a compelling animated film based on one of today’s most popular fighting games.

While Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases this year, fans can also look forward to a new live action Mortal Kombat movie hitting theaters sometime next year!

