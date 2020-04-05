Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Digital And Blu-ray Release Date Revealed
Warner Bros has now announced the special features and release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. This is a direct to video animated movie that promises to be as gory and violent as the video games!
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will be released digitally first on April 12th, 2020. After that, the physical Blu-ray and DVD version of the movie will be released on April 28th, 2020.
Aside from the movie itself, the home release of the film will also come with a host of exclusive special features. You can check out the special features posted below.
- From Epic Game to Extreme Animation – Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film.
- The Weapons, Wardrobe and World of Mortal Kombat Legends – The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings.
- The Savage Sound Design of Mortal Kombat Legends – This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes.
- Mortal Kombatants – Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories.
- Filmmaker Commentary – Producer Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams sit down for an insightful audio commentary that reveals the process of creating a compelling animated film based on one of today’s most popular fighting games.
While Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases this year, fans can also look forward to a new live action Mortal Kombat movie hitting theaters sometime next year!
