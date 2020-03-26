Moff Gideon Will Have Lots Of Darksaber Action In The Mandalorian Season 2

In The Mandalorian Season 1, we only saw a glimpse of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon wielded in the final episode. Well for Season 2, we should see more action of the Darksaber.

Giancarlo Esposito (who plays Moff Gideon) explained in a new interview with IMDB that the Darksaber will be used in action in the next season. He also said it will be something that will excite the fans.

You can read his comments posted down below on his experience wielding the Darksaber.

"I’m decent. I’m getting better. But you have to respect the power of it, the energy of it. It’s long, dude. I’ve bopped myself three times already. Pop in the head, I’m like oh my God, what do I do? I start laughing. People look at me, they want me to be the expert right off the bat, because I’m the bad ass. But you know, it takes practice. So we have long ones, we have short ones. Because sometimes they have to put it in. And guess what? I can say this? I can say it, I can say it. I’m going through it in my head, spoilers, blah blah blah. I can say it. I’ve broken three of those bad boys."

It was reported earlier this year that Rosario Dawson will be playing the role of Ahsoka Tano in Season 2.

This is the first time the character will appear in live action form. It will be cool if Moff Gideon fights Ahska Tano in a cool lightsaber battle.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently scheduled to hit this Fall streaming exclusively on Disney+.

