Moff Gideon And Tusken Raider Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has now announced two new figures that will be released in the near future. The two new toys are characters that have appeared in previous episodes of The Mandalorian!

The first figure announced was Moff Gideon who has his cool looking Darksaber in hand. You can read the Facebook announcement for the toy posted down below.

"Imperial Moff Gideon™ is fiercely determined to capture a specific quarry. Clever and formidable, Gideon values power and knowledge. Inspired by the captivating stories of a galaxy far, far away.... Hot Toys will soon unveil another amazingly detailed collectible figure inspired by the acclaimed Star Wars™ series #TheMandalorian™!"

Tusken Raiders appeared for the first time in The Mandalorian in Season 2. The Tusken Raiders were helpful in taking down the Krayt Dragon. Their Facebook announcement is below.

"Fearsome desert savages inhabiting the rocky deserts, Tusken Raiders™ are the foremost reason Tatooine™ colonists do not wander far from their isolated communities. Inspired by the captivating stories of a galaxy far, far away…. Hot Toys will soon unveil a brand new 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by the acclaimed Star Wars™ series #TheMandalorian™. Stay on the look out!"

Stay tuned in the near future as the full toys should be revealed very soon. The Mandalorian Season 2 currently airs exclusively on the Disney+ network

