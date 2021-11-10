MLB The Show 21 Update 1.20 Patch Notes (PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

San Diego Studio will soon be releasing a new update for MLB The Show 21 today on all platforms. The patch is game update 20.

For PS4 owners of MLB The Show 21, this is patch 1.20. PS5 players will have patch number 1.020. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners will download update 1.0.0.92.

This patch will be released on November 10th, 2021 at 4 AM PT. Even though this patch is releasing on all consoles, it's mostly for Xbox gamers. You can read the full patch notes below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.20 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY:

Following the feedback from the PCI changes made in Update 17, we are scaling back the reach of the PCI by approximately half. Players can still reach the corners of the zone, but will notice a decrease in the coverable region outside of the zone.

XBOX: Fixed a rare occurrence where input was lost when using Pinpoint Pitching interface.

XBOX: Fixed a bug that would prevent users from pitching a perfect Splitter or Forkball regardless of player input.

MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: TheShow.com

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021 (more); Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Game Announced At E3 2021 (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more).

And here are some more related articles: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobile Games Announced (more); Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).

A few more: Indiana Jones Video Game Currently In Development (more); Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more).