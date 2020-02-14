Matt Reeves Gives Our First Look At The Batman

Social media was on fire earlier today because Matt Reeves gave us our first look at The Batman. This is the new version of Batman that will star Robert Pattinson as the main character.

Matt Reeves shot some test footage of Robert Pattinson inside of his new Batman suit and it looks great so far.

The only downside to the footage is the fact that it was filmed using a red filter. He shared the footage over on his official Twitter page.

Nevertheless, we get a look at the bat symbol for the very first time. His symbol is made out of the same gun material that killed his parents.

The footage also gives us our first look at the cowl that Robert Pattison will be wearing.

We don't get to see his ears. but hopefully the ears are long because I did not like the short ears that Ben Affleck's suit has.

Another interesting note about the footage is that the music has been scored by Michael Giacchino. This could be our first listen on the new theme song that Batman will have.

Anyway, you can look at the footage yourself in the video posted down below. The Batman releases in North America on June 25th, 2021.

