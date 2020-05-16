Mark Hamill Reflects On Star Wars Fanbase and His Experience With The Sequels

Mark Hamill has now revealed in a new interview with The Daily Beast his opinion on the current split Star Wars fanbase and he also mentioned his experience working on the sequels.

As some of you might know already, the Star Wars fanbase isn't like it used to be as there are large groups of fans that dislike the prequel and sequel trilogies. Mark Hamill said the following about that.

"I don’t know when, over the period of time, fandom became so contentious. But people are really opinionated, and you can’t help but be opinionated yourself, because you’ve lived with the character so long. So whether it was on Episode VII, VIII or IX, I’d have disagreements, and I would say to whoever it was, “Well, I don’t know if that’s right.” But everyone shares the same goal: you want to make the best movie you can."

Mark Hamill also explained he wished to have worked more with the new cast.

After all, his character was isolated from the others in The Last Jedi and he barely got to appear in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

I love the new cast. I think the characters are great and all the actors are just perfect. I wish I’d gotten to work with them more, obviously, because I was so isolated. But you know, I never expected to come back at all. It was bittersweet, but I was able to enjoy it from a different perspective than years ago when I was in my twenties. So it was just fun to be a part of it, and it was sad in a way, because I knew it would be the last time I’d ever play Luke.

Sadly, The Rise of Skywalker marks the last time that Mark Hamill will play the role of Luke Skywalker. There are no plans for him to return to play the character in future roles at the moment.

