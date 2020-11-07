The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review 'The Passenger' (Spoilers)

Last week was the Season 2 premiere for The Mandalorian and it was easily one of the best episodes of the entire series.

Not only was it action packed, but the episode set up several things that could be used in the future.

Sadly, 'The Passenger' episode that aired this week felt like a real step down. This is because the main story did not advance the plot this week, and it could be considered to be filler content.

Filler episodes are usually something more common with TV shows on broadcast networks. I remember The Flash and Supergirl having lots of filler episodes because the writers need to fill it up with over 20 episodes per season.

Since The Mandalorian only has 8 episodes per season, I expect more from it. The only episode I didn't like last season was episode 5. 'The Passenger' itself isn't a bad episode,, but I wasn't overly excited after I watched it either.

The Mandalorian is still finding other Mandalorians that will help him send Baby Yoda back to his home planet.

Alas, he still doesn't get a chance to talk to anyone useful in this episode because he has to escort a Frog Lady transport her eggs onto another planet.

The Mandalorian usually uses hyperspace to travel between planets, but he could not do it in this week's episodes. This is because the eggs would not survive if they traveled at light speed!

The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and the Frog Lady end up stuck on an icy planet after two X-Wings try and arrest The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian escapes them by crash landing the Razor Crest to this unknown planet.

Even though they're stuck on this planet, more danger awaits the trio because Baby Yoda wakes up heaps of spiders. The spiders all hatch, and even the big mother chases the trio too!

The three characters have to go back to the Razor Crest to escape the spiders, but there are so many of them. It felt like this episode had homages to the Alien movies as the spiders looked like facehuggers.

The Mandalorian does his best to protect Baby Yoda and the Frog Lady as he blasts the spiders using his blaster. He also uses his flamethrower to great effect as well.

When all hope seems lost, the X-Wing pilots return to save the day.

They pretty much come back to kill every spider including the very big one. Even though The Mandalorian has an arrest warrant, they pardon him because he captured the criminals that appeared in the sixth episode.

After the spiders are dead, The Mandalorian fixes the Razor Crest and escapes the planet. It looks like The Mandalorian still has to tag along with the Frog Lady as they have not reached their destination yet.

Now I didn't hate this week's episode, but nothing important really happened either. I was hoping to see more of Boba Fett or even Sasha Bank's character, but we got none of that this week.

The only thing I found entertaining was Baby Yoda eating some of the eggs that the Frog Lady was protecting. The Mandalorian had to tell Baby Yoda off multiple times not to eat them all!

Anyway, I hope The Mandalorian gets back on track next week for Chapter 11. I would really like to see the main story advance more as we didn't see anything relevant happen this week.

