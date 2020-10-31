The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review 'The Marshal' (Spoilers)

The Mandalorian Season 2 is finally here after nearly a year ago when Season 1 ended in December 2019. The series is back, and it hasn't stopped its awesome momentum.

Bear in mind this spoiler will have full spoilers. If you have not seen the episode yet, click elsewhere.

Season 2 Episode 1 might very well be the longest and most entertaining Mandalorian episode released to date.

Lucasfilm even used IMAX cameras in order to film some of the climax scenes. Not to mention they have not been stingy with its big budget.

The episode starts with The Mandalorian and The Child talking to an alien.

The Mandalorian wants to meet up with other Mandalorians in order to find out where The Child's home planet is. The alien tells The Mandalorian he knows someone that can help in Tatooine.

Tatooine is a famous planet as it's the home world of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. Tatooine is also the last place we knew where Boba Fett was before he fell into the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian gets info that a person can help him in a small town called Mos Pelgo. When I was watching the episode, I immediately assumed that they were about to show Boba Fett!

When The Mandalorian gets to Mos Pelgo, he is greeted with a man that looks like Boba Fett! It's not Boba Fett though because it's a different man using Boba Fett's armor. The man got the armor from Jawas.

At this point of the episode, I was disappointed and thought Boba Fett was dead. Instead, we get a man named Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant) using Boba Fett's armor.

The Mandalorian and Cobb Vanth have a little disagreement, but they soon team up against an even bigger enemy. This is because a Krayt Dragon is terrorizing the town and they need to kill it to protect the citizens.

An interesting part of the episode is that the townspeople have to team up with Tusken Raiders to defeat the Krayt Dragon. It almost feels like this episode had inspiration from the Monster Hunter games!

The Mandalorian can speak the language of the Tusken Raiders so this eases the tension between the two parties. They both agree to put their differences behind in order to kill the Krayt Dragon once and for all.

What I like most about this episode is the special effects. The end battle with the Krayt Dragon is very impressive, and the episode was filmed using IMAX cameras in order to make it feel more cinematic.

Even though Cobb Vanth isn't Boba Fett, I actually began to love his character. He was really helpful to the townspeople, and proved to be an important ally to both The Mandalorian and The Child.

The Mandalorian manages to kill the Krayt Dragon by blowing it up from the inside using lots of explosive. The Mandalorian's Beskar armor also protected him from the Krayt Dragon's acidic juices in its body.

After the defeat of the dragon, Cobb Vanth agrees to give The Mandalorian Boba Fett's armor back to him.

When The Mandalorian leaves, we see the real Boba Fett looking at the distance. He is bald and is still played by New Zealand's own Temuera Morrison!

I screamed like a little girl seeing that Boba Fett survived his time inside the Sarlacc Pit. It will be interesting to know how he lost his armor since the Jawas scavenged it and gave it to Mr Vanth.

Whether or not Boba Fett is to appear in more episodes remains to be seen.

This ending possibly made this episode my favorite The Mandalorian episode of all time! I really love to see Temuera Morrison back in the Star Wars universe.

The episode itself was really entertaining too because it had a lot of action and references to the older movies.

If this is the type of quality for Season 2, I cannot wait for the other episodes that are to come from next week onward.

