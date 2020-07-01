The Mandalorian Novels And Books To Be Published

The Mandalorian TV show has become such a huge hit after it exploded to TV screens late last year.

Due to the success of the Disney+ streaming show, a new set of novels and books based on the series has now been announced.

As announced on StarWars.com, several new novels and books are to be published based on The Mandalorian TV series. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a new publishing program dedicated to The Mandalorian, featuring books and titles for fans of all ages. The series kicks off this fall, with releases planned through the winter and spring. Check out the list below for a look at some of what’s in store, and get a sneak peek at the cover for The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) featuring a new illustration by Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang." In addition, The Mandalorian-inspired comics are coming from Marvel and IDW Publishing, and magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles are on the way from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide, and Dreamtivity. Younger bounty hunters can look forward to a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling of Season One.

You can see a full list of books that will be published below. The books will be available later this year and next year. Season 2 of The Mandalorian airs this October exclusively for Disney+

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang

The Mandalorian: Original Novel (adult novel, Del Rey) by Adam Christopher

The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide (DK) by Pablo Hidalgo

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: 8×8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale

The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

