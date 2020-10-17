The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future

Right now The Mandalorian can only be enjoyed at home as the series is streaming exclusively on the Disney+ service. Well if people demand it, we could see the possibility of a movie made.

Variety had a chance to interview the show's creator Jon Favreau and he teased that a movie could happen. There's no guarantee of a movie at the moment, but Favreau said it's a possibility. You can read his comments below.

"The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well. We’re definitely open to it, and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility - because there’s no rulebook now."

The Mandalorian's actor, Pedro Pascal, is also interested to see if a movie could happen. His comments are below.

"I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience. But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!"

As of right now, you can catch Season 2 of The Mandalorian on October 30th on Disney+. Season 3 of the TV show could start filming as early as later this year for a Fall 2021 release.

