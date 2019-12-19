The Mandalorian Episode 7 Review (Spoilers)

The last few episodes of The Mandalorian have been great, although they were only standalone stories.

With episode 7, the main story continues as The Mandalorian wants to find a way to keep The Child safe, without needing to be a fugitive all of the time.

Luckily for The Mandalorian, he receives a distress signal from Greef Karga with a special proposition. Greef Karga wants Imperial Forces to be gone from the planet Navarro.

All he wants to do is team up with The Mandalorian to kill off The Client that gave him the job in the first place.

If he does that, Greef Karga can live in Navarro in peace and The Mandalorian and The Child don't have to be fugitives anymore.

Before The Mandalorian goes to Navarro though, he brings back Cara Dune to team up with him as well as Kuiil.

Kuiil is not alone though because he fixes IG-11 and the droid is part of the group too. That being said, The Mandalorian still doesn't trust IG-11 because he wanted to kill The Child at the end of episode 1.

When the group arrives on Navarro, Greef Karga and his security guys meet up with the heroes. They help each other when a few alien birds come and attack both groups during a camp fire.

An interesting thing about this episode is that The Child heals the wounds that Greef Karga got from the flying birds.

This is the first time in any Star Wars movie or TV show that I know that the Force can heal injuries!

To cut a long story short, Greef Karga now trusts the group and double crosses his own men.

The original plan was to take The Child and kill off The Mandalorian and his friends. This obviously changed because Greef had a change of heart.

The group agrees for Kuiil to take The Child back to the Razor's Crest so it will be safe from The Client and the Stormtroopers. Everyone believes The Client will only be guarded by four Stormtroopers.

When the group gets to the town center to meet up with The Client, they soon learn there are more Stormtroopers patrolling the land. This job of killing off The Client is not going to be an easy plan.

When they meet The Client, shots are fired and he and his men die.

The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and Greef Karga are all pinned down. A man named Moff Gideon wants The Child and he and his Death Troopers will do anything to get what they want.

The sad part at the end is when Kuiil dies taking back The Child to the ship.

As for The Child, the Stormtroopers now have them and our heroes have nowhere to go. This will all end in a huge fire fight in episode 8 that airs next week!

Episode 7 may have lacked in the action part, but I did appreciate how this episode actually continued the main story. We still don't know why Moff Gideon really wants The Child, but it must be because of his Force abilities.

As for our heroes, they have to fight back against Moff Gideon and his forces in order to clear their names.

It's not going to be an easy fight next week because Moff Gideon has a lot more men on his side.

I'm hoping The Mandalorian calls his friends again as they helped him out big time at the end of episode 3. Until then, we just have to all wait until next Friday to see how it all ends!

