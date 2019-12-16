The Mandalorian Episode 6 Review (Spoilers)

The Mandalorian episode 5 was a disappointment because it didn't advance the main story enough and the show did not have a lot of cool action. Well this changed this week because episode 6 was another banger of an episode.

Some people may still not like episode 6 though because it still doesn't touch upon the main story.

The Mandalorian and The Child are still on the run and it does not look like any other bounty hunters have been able to find them.

Instead for this week, The Mandalorian sees himself doing a job for a character named Ranza Malk who has a special assignment for him. He wants a prisoner freed from a New Republic prison ship.

The Mandalorian isn't alone in this job because he's joined by a diverse group of beings named Mayfeld, Burg, Xi'an and a droid named Zero.

At first it feels as if The Mandalorian cannot trust his own teammates, but things turn sour once they free the prisoner.

At the start of the mission, The Mandalorian shows his worth because he enters the New Republic ship and single-handedly gets rid of five or six droid guards! It's a a pretty cool looking scene and it shows how badass the character really is.

Things get icy when the team meets a human guard and Xi'an kills him off. The Mandalorian didn't want any casualties, but now things aren't going to be easy. Not to mention the human guard sent out a distress signal.

Things get even worse when the team breaks out the Twi'lek prisoner named Qin. Qin is actually the brother of Xi'an and he has some sort of history with The Mandalorian character.

The Mandalorian is then double crossed by his teammates because they put him inside the same prison pod as Qin.

They want The Mandalorian to be killed off and they don't want to share with him the payment that they'll receive.

Unlucky for the bad guys, The Mandalorian stealthily takes out the rest of the team in a cool scene that resembled a horror movie. The Mandalorian reminded me of Batman how he stalked his prey in the shadows..

Once The Mandalorian chucks the majority of the bad guys in prison, he kills off the droid named Zero who nearly kills The Child. Qin agrees to be captured so The Mandalorian can bring him back to Ranza Malk.

When Qin is back with Ranza Malk, the two pay The Mandalorian for the job, but then they want to kill him afterwards.

They don't get a chance to do anything though because The Mandalorian brought the distress signal with him. A crew of X-Wing pilots then come and they pretty much shoot and kill the ship that Qin and Ranza were on!

Even though episode 6 of The Mandalorian didn't further advance the main story, the amount of cool action still made it a worthwhile episode to watch.

Not to mention we might see some of the bad guys again in a future episode since The Mandalrian didn't kill them off.

There are only two more episodes of the first season to go, and it will be interesting to see what happens next. We still need to know the identity of the mystery character from episode 5!

As for The Child, his backstory isn't likely to be explored yet. Season 2 is when we might now more details about this particular character.

