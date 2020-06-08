Maisie Richardson-Sellers Talks About Her Exit From DC's Legends of Tomorrow

DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV show has seen a lot of exits over the years including actors Wentworth Miller and Brandon Routh. Season 5 of the show also saw the exit of actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers played Vixen/Amaya in earlier seasons and most recently assumed the role of Charlie. The actress has now posted on her Instagram page saying a goodbye to the CW show.

"I have loved every moment of bringing Amaya and Charlie to life these past 4 years. The most special crew we could ever hope for, through all the long hours, you kept me smiling and created such a strong sense of family and support. The writers and post production team, what a world you have created! Thank you for always taking risks, your vivid imaginations and passion radiate through all that you do phenomenally. The fans, meeting some of you and seeing your kindness, openness and generosity of spirit online, you are such an inspiration to me. Thank you all. Stay strong, weird and wild"

Her character of Charlie stayed being the lead singer of a '70s rock band and it sounds like the character will not be appearing in any more episodes.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers could be back as a special guest, although now it looks like she's finished with the show for good.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will be back in 2021 for its sixth season on The CW.

