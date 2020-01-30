Life-Size Baby Yoda Toy Now Available To Pre-order

Baby Yoda has pretty much enlightened the entire world when he first appeared in The Mandalorian TV show. Now you can own a life-size version of the character thanks to Sideshow Collectibles.

The life-size Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $350 USD and will be available between August 2020 to October 2020.

You can pre-order the figure now if you have the money. For more info, check out the details below provided by Sideshow Collectibles.

Sideshow presents The Child Life-Size Figure, created in partnership with Legacy Effects to bring you the galaxy’s most sought-after bounty. Lovingly referred to by audiences as ‘Baby Yoda’, the mysterious alien known as The Child has quickly become the breakout fan-favorite of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Now eager collectors can become a clan of two and bring home the asset as an incredible 1:1 scale Star Wars collectible, no tracking fob needed. The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand. Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier! Secure the asset for your Star Wars figures collection and bring home The Child Life-Size Figure today.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is out now for you to stream on Disney+. Season 2 will be airing in late 2020 and will feature more of The Child with The Mandalorian character.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more); 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops The Worldwide Box Office (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

A few more: Rumor: Early Reaction To Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is A Positive One (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).