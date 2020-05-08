LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced

The official release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has now been revealed. The game is coming out in a very busy period of the year.

A video has now been posted on the official Star Wars YouTube channel that finally reveals the release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game will be out on October 20th, 2020.

Coming out in Fall 2020 is a bold move since this is the time of year that most other AAA video games get released.

For example, usually Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty games like to be released in the month of October each and every year.

Another interesting fact about the game is that it's not been announced for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles yet. As of right now, the game has only been announced for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Not much else has been revealed about the game yet, but it will include content from all 9 for the Skywalker films.

It will cover the following movies: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Lots of Star Wars heroes and villains are also expected to be playable in the game. It's expected to have the most characters ever in a Star Wars video game!

