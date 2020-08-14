Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a new Star Wars holiday special will be airing later this year. This one will be Lego Star Wars themed and it will take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker movie.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special celebrates 'Life Day' which is a holiday for Wookies like Chewbacca. Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, R2-D2 and BB-8 are all in the new movie.

The new special will premiere on Disney+ on November 20th, 2020. For a synopsis of the Holiday Special, read the blurb from StarWars.com posted below.

"Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she embarks on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi temple, Rey finds herself hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit? You’ll have to watch to find out!"

1978 was the last time a Star Wars Holiday Special was aired and it wasn't well received. Hopefully this new Lego Star Wars version is much better than the original one!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Star Wars The Vintage Collection Millennium Falcon Announced By Hasbro (more); Star Wars: The Clone Wars Getting Black Series Toys (more); Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cartoon Coming In 2021 (more); Avengers: Endgame Director Would Like To Tackle A Star Wars Movie (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer Released (more); Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more); Star Wars Celebration 2020 Has Been Canceled (more).

A few more: Mark Hamill Reflects On Star Wars Fanbase and His Experience With The Sequels (more); LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more).