Lego Reveals New UCS Style R2-D2

May 4th, 2021 will be a special time for Star Wars fans because a new Lego set is on the way. The Lego Group has now announced it will release a new UCS style R2-D2 toy.

The toy will be released on May 1st, 2021 and will retail for $199.99 in the United States. It comes with 2314 pieces and is an improvement over the other R2-D2 Lego toy that was released several years ago.

The Lego set is not just used for display purposes only because it also comes with some neat play features too. You can read the info about the toy from Lego.com posted down below.

Build and display this fantastically detailed, new-for-May-2021, LEGO® brick model of an iconic character from the Star Wars™ saga: R2-D2 (75308).

Authentic features include a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, plus a lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

Includes a buildable display stand with an information plaque, LEGO® Star Wars™ R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

This premium-quality set is part of a series of collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display models.

Offering a challenging and rewarding build, this 2,315-piece set makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for any Star Wars™ connoisseur and LEGO® Star Wars lover.

Measuring over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep, this collectible, brick-built R2-D2 model makes an impressive centerpiece in a home or workplace.

Thinking of buying this set for a Star Wars™ memorabilia collector who is new to LEGO® building? Don’t worry. It comes with clear instructions so they can tackle this complex build with confidence.

Collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for adults are designed for discerning hobbyists who enjoy DIY projects to disconnect from their day-to-day lives in a mindful, creative and fun way.

LEGO® components meet rigorous industry standards to ensure compatibility and a simple, secure connection every time.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are tested in almost every way imaginable to make sure that they satisfy stringent global safety standards.

If you spend more than $85 at the Lego Store from May 1st until May 5th, you will also get a free set called the Tatooine Homestead. This is a gift that won 't be sold separately.

