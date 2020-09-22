Lego Reveals New Model For The Child From The Mandalorian

The Lego Group has now announced a brand new figure based on The Child from The Mandalorian TV show. This is a similar figure to the Yoda Lego build that came out last year during Triple Force Friday.

The figure is called The Child and it's Lego set number 75318. It comes with 1073 pieces and costs $79.99 in the United States. The toy also comes with a minifigure that also featured in the Razor Crest set.

The figure will be available to the general public on October 30th, 2020 which is the same date The Mandalorian Season 2 airs on Disney+. You can read official info from Lego.com posted below.

Fans can build their own charming, brick-built toy model of The Child (75318) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, reproducing authentic details in LEGO® style to create a delightful display piece.

This new-for-November-2020 buildable model captures all the cute features of this hugely popular little Star Wars™ character, including a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth for different expressions.

The set includes a gearshift knob element – the Child’s favorite toy – which can be placed in its hand, plus an information sign and the Child LEGO® minifigure to complete a delightful display.

This 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy makes the best birthday gift, Christmas or holiday present or special occasion surprise for kids aged 10+ and all Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans.

Measuring over 7.5” (19cm) high, 8.5” (21cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep, this brick-built model of the Child won’t take up too much space, but is sure to make a big visual impact wherever it is displayed.

Piecing together this battery-free building toy is a great way to relax on your own or with family and friends. So take your time and enjoy creating a fantastic Star Wars™ build-and-display model.

Thinking of buying this for a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO® building kits? No worries. It comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions so they can take on this challenge with confidence.

There are LEGO® Star Wars™ sets to thrill fans of all ages, whether they want to recreate famous scenes, role-play their own stories or simply build and display the authentic replica construction models.

No need to summon the Force to connect or pull apart LEGO® bricks! They meet the highest industry standards to ensure consistency and a perfect, easy connection.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are comprehensively tested and analyzed so you can be sure that this collectible LEGO Star Wars™ construction toy meets the highest safety standards on Earth – and in galaxies far, far away!

The Child should be available for you to pre-order right now. You don't want to miss out on this collectible!

