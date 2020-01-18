Lego Reveals First Look At Black Widow Set

Thanks to the folks over at Yahoo, they have revealed the first exclusive look at a cool looking Lego Black Widow set that will be released later this year.

The set is based off of the new MCU movie based on the Black Widow characters.

The new Lego set is called the "Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase" and it features a black helicopter as well as a cool looking motorcycle. It features the minifigures of Black Widow, Taskmaster and Yelena Belova.

The set as a whole features 271 pieces and retails in North America for $29.99. It will be released first on March 1st, 2020 at Target and will come to Disney Parks in April.

Funko will be releasing many Pop Vinyls while Hasbro will be releasing realistic looking Marvel Legends toys at the 6 inch scale. The six inch figures are priced around $19.99 to $29.99.

Black Widow releases in North American cinemas on May 1st, 2020. You can check out the official synopsis for the film down below.

"Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow"--the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow" hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020."

