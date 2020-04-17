Lego Officially Announces UCS A-wing Starfighter

The Lego Group has now officially announced a brand new Star Wars set that fans can get their hands on. This time you can get an Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) set of the original trilogy A-wing Star Fighter.

The UCS A-wing Starfighter will be released in North America on May 1st, 2020 for a recommended retail price of $199.99. The set comes with one minifigure as well as a total of 1672 pieces.

It is one of the few Lego sets that are recommended for age 18 and up so you may need help to build it if you are a young kid.

You can read all of the features of the set below as posted on Lego.com.

Create a stunning display with the first-ever LEGO® Ultimate Collector Series version of the A-wing Starfighter (75275) from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, featuring a new-for-January-2020 removable cockpit canopy!

Star Wars™ fans will love authentic details such as the pivoting laser cannons. Also includes an adjustable display stand, information plaque and A-wing Pilot character to complete a striking Star Wars centerpiece.

This A-wing LEGO® set is part of the Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). Also check out the brilliant Stormtrooper Helmet (75276) and Boba Fett Helmet (75277) build-to-display models.

This 1,673-piece LEGO® Star Wars™ A-wing fighter building set offers a fun, rewarding challenge for Star Wars fans aged 18+, and makes a fantastic birthday gift, Christmas present or special occasion surprise.

Measuring 10.5” (27cm) high including display stand, 16.5” (42cm) long and 10” (26cm) wide, this collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ A-wing fighter model is bound to make a big impression displayed at home or in the office.

This battery-free building set is a peaceful way for adults to unwind after a hard day at work. Forget your worries for a while, find your building Zen and create an incredible LEGO® Star Wars™ A-wing model!

Thinking of buying this A-wing Starfighter model kit for a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO® sets? No worries. It comes with step-by-step instructions so they can take on this challenging build with confidence.

There is a huge variety of LEGO® Star Wars™ building sets to delight fans of all ages, whether they want to play out famous movie scenes, create their own epic stories or just build and display the awesome models.

You won’t need to use the Force to connect or pull apart LEGO® bricks! They meet the highest industry standards to ensure consistency and a perfect, easy connection.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are tested in almost every way imaginable so you can be sure that this cool Star Wars™ A-wing fighter building set meets the highest safety standards on planet Earth (and in any galaxy!).

This isn't the only Star Wars Lego set that is releasing later this year. Lego is to release more sets that should be revealed in the near future.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more); Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film (more).

And here are some more related articles: Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more); 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office (more).

A few more: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend (more); Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).