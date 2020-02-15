Lego BrickHeadz Mandalorian And Baby Yoda Toys Revealed

Thanks to Amazon Canada, we now have our first official look at some Lego BrickHeadz based on The Mandalorian TV show. We have The Mandalorian character himself as well as The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

The set will cost $24.99 in Canada so it should be around $20 bucks over in the USA. The release date may not be final, but it says the toys will come out on August 20th, 2020.

You can read the official product listing details posted down below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans and creative kids will love building their own LEGO BrickHeadz versions of the Child and The Mandalorian (75317), recreating authentic details to create a cool display

The Mandalorian buildable LEGO figure has signature weapons – a blaster rifle clipped on the back and a blaster pistol in hand – to spark memories of thrilling Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes

Kids will love the Child building toy with adjustable ears for different expressions, and its hoverpram ‘floating’ on a transparent LEGO element, plus both construction models have baseplates for display

This 295-piece LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars building toy makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or anytime surprise for Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans and LEGO builders ages 10+

The Mandalorian measures 3” (8cm) tall and the Child and hoverpram building toy measures 3” (8cm) high – they won’t take up too much space but are sure to make a big impression wherever they are displayed

Hopefully more Lego sets based on The Mandalorian will be revealed in the near future. We still need a Lego set for the Razor's Crest ship!

