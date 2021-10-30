Ember Lab has now released a new patch for Kena: Bridge of Spirits over the weekend. The new patch fixes a few bugs in the game.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.12. For those of you playing on the PS5, the patch number is 1.012.000.

The only patch notes that have been released so far comes from the PS4's update history. You can check out the full details posted down below.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Fixed inverted controls in photo mode.

Fixed bug with save game state.

A few days ago Ember Lab also released another patch which was version 1.11. You can read those details below.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Added support for more auto-save slots (5).

Added location thumbnails to save files.

Improved quality and increased resolution of images captured with photo mode.

Added roll functionality to photo mode.

Photo mode now crops images to match the selected format.

Added ability to display collected items on the world map.

Added Meditation Spot tracking per region on the world map.

Improved ultrawide support on PC.

Fixed bugs related to save game state.

Fixed small Rot animation related bugs.

Animation, audio mixing and music bug fixes.

Fixed bugs relating to missing collectables and lost owl statues. Reduced tracking on certain enemy and boss attacks.

Crash fixes.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021 (more); Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Game Announced At E3 2021 (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more).

And here are some more related articles: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade And Two Mobile Games Announced (more); Captain America Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Revealed (more); New Star Wars Video Game To Be Made By Ubisoft (more).

A few more: Indiana Jones Video Game Currently In Development (more); Star Wars Games To Be Published Under Lucasfilm Games Banner (more).