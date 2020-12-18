Keanu Reeves Cyberpunk 2077 Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has now announced and revealed a new toy from the video game called Cyberpunk 2077. This time, collectors can try and get their hands on Johnny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk 2077 may have lots of bugs, but the character of Johnny Silverhand is pretty cool if you got to that part of the game. This is also the most realistic looking Keanu Reeves toy on the market.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

In Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification, fans will become V a mercenary outlaw to experience a prototype chip implant that leads to immortality while making unexpected connections with Johnny Silverhand the legendary Rockerboy! Captures stunning details of the character, Hot Toys is thrilled to officially present the 1/6th scale Johnny Silverhand collectible figure from the adventure action Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Johnny Silverhand’s appearance portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the videogame, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with excellent workmanship; newly designed figure body with cybernetic arm and tattoos; Johnny’s iconic outfit with fine details with weathering effects; an array of signature weapons and accessories including the Malorian pistol, guitar with strap, duffel bag, bottle of liquor, sunglasses, interchangeable hands for poses, a a figure stand with themed character backdrop for display. He is breathtaking! Recruit the figure of Johnny Silverhand to build your own city today!

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Digital sales of the game on PS4 are temporarily unavailable. PS5 and Xbox Series X enhanced versions are to be updated in 2021.

