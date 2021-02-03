Justice Society: World War II First Trailer Released

Warner Bros Animation has revealed via IGN the first trailer for Justice Society: World War II. This is one of the studio's many animated movies based on the DC comics universe.

This new movie sees The Flash go back in time to help The Justice Society of America fight off some Nazis in World War II. The other characters in the movie include Wonder Woman, Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and Jay Garrick.

IGN revealed the trailer and official synopsis over on YouTube. You can read the official details posted down below.

Justice Society: World War II finds modern-day Barry Allen - prior to the formation of the Justice League - discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle - primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as The Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favor, while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won't be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller. This is the first film in the DC Universe Movies series -- of which this film will be No. 42 over the past 14 years -- to feature the Justice Society. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Justice Society: World War II will be available on Digital and home entertainment later in 2021.

There's no release date for the film yet, but the movie will be out later this year for you to own on Blu-ray and Digital formats.

