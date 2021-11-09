Jump Force Update 3.01 Patch Notes (PS4 and Xbox One)

Bandai Namco has now released a pretty significant update for Jump Force today for PlayStation and Xbox platforms. It does not appear as if the patch notes are large though.

If you own the PS4 version of Jump Force, the download size for the update file is 668.5 MB. For some reason, the Xbox One file size is a sizable 20 GB. We're not sure why the file sizes are vastly different, but they are for some reason.

The only patch notes that have been released so far comes from the PS4's update history and OrbisPatches.com. You can read the recent patch notes for the game posted down below.

Jump Force Update 3.01 Patch Notes

Added purchasable items at the Shop Counter.

Improved game stability.

Jump Force Update 3.00 Patch Notes

Added purchasable items at Shop Counter and Premium Shop Counter.

Added automatic transition to the Notice Board when playing online.

Added transition button from the Menu to the Reward Counter when playing online.

Added banners for ongoing events and more to the Menu when playing online.

Added Online Event “Character Bonus Campaign”.

Improved game stability.

Jump Force is available now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One Nintendo Switch platforms. We will update this post if more detailed patch notes arrive.

