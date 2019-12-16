Jumanji: The Next Level Tops The Box Office

Sony Pictures was on to a winner when it released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle two years ago. The movie ended up making $404.6 million in North America and $962.1 million worldwide.

Well it looks like Sony Pictures is on to a winner once again because the recently released Jumanji: The Next Level was the number one movie this past weekend both in North America and worldwide.

As reported by Box Office Pro, Jumanji: The Next Level had an opening weekend of $60.1 million in North America. This exceeded industry expectations and is better than the $36.1 million opening weekend Welcome to the Jungle got.

That being said, getting the same amount of money as Welcome to the Jungle might be a tough task for The Next Level to achieve.

This is because one week later, we will see the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, word of mouth for Jumanji: The Next Level is looking very positive so far. The Cinemascore for the film is an A- while the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes is a healthy 88 percent!

From a worldwide perspective, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned $213 million globally. The movie will be released in more countries later this month during Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Next weekend will be more interesting because it will see the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Thanks to bad word of mouth from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker is tracking less than its predecessor.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Terminator: Dark Fate Underwhelms At The Box Office (more); Early Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Box Office Prediction Made (more); Joker Wins Big At The Box Office (more); Hobbs & Shaw Races To The Top Of The Box Office (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spider-Man: Far From Home Swings First In The Box Office (more); Toy Story 4 Tops The Box Office This Week (more); Men in Black: International Disappoints At The Box Office (more).

A few more: X-Men: Dark Phoenix Underwhelms At The Box Office (more); Godzilla: King of the Monsters Roars On Top Of The Box Office (more).