John Cena Shines In New F9 Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 will be out later this year and it looks very interesting. The new trailer out today helps us understand what the full movie is about!

Fast & Furious 9 (or F9) sees Dom and his old crew going up against Cipher, but she has a new ally. That new ally is John Cena who plays the character of Jakob.

The most interesting thing to note about the trailer is the fact that Jakob is Dom's brother! The two are not allies in the movie though because Jakob is tasked to fight Dom and his crew members.

This is one of the biggest roles for John Cena as the WWE Superstar is now becoming a bigger name in Hollywood. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not in F9 because he already starred in Hobbs & Shaw last year.

Another interesting thing revealed in the trailer is that Han Lue is back from the dead! How he comes back is still a mystery, but thankfully the fan favorite is available for another new adventure.

F9 will be released in North America on May 22nd, 2020. You can check out the trailer and short synopsis posted don below.

"After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is manipulated by their old enemy Cipher."

