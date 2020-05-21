Jawa And EG-6 Power Droid Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now announced a new set that includes both the Jawa and a EG-6 Power Droid. This set is based on the characters that were seen in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

This is a new set that includes two figurines instead of just one. You can read the full announcement via Facebook posted down below.

"Jawas are passionate machine-scavengers of the deep deserts in Tatooine. The meter-tall humanoids often use power "Gonk" droids to provide energy for their scavenged goods. Today, Hot Toys is excited to reveal the final product of 1/6th scale Jawa and EG-6 Power Droid collectible set to recreate the unforgettable scenes from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. Based on the characters’ appearances in the movie, the 1/6th scale Jawa collectible figure features newly developed head with LED lights, skillfully tailored costume, variety of accessories, and a sand-themed figure base; the EG-6 Power Droid is finely crafted with detailed mechanical body with weathering effects, and also comes with a sand-themed figure base. Enjoy the awesome images with the unique characters from galaxy far far away!"

This is an awesome set and will be cool if you have R2-D2 or Luke Skywalker to go along with them. The set should be available now for you to pre-order at all participating retailers.

