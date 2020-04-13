James Marsden Talks About What He Wants To See In Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Before Covid-19 ruined movie releases, early 2020 saw the release of Sonic the Hedgehog which became one of the most successful video game films of all time. Thanks to the success of the movie, there are talks about a sequel already.

While Paramount Pictures has not announced a sequel to the movie yet, star James Marsden has mentioned in an interview with ComicBook.com what he wants to see in the next movie.

You can read his comments on the matter posted down below.

"Well I think we'd do a lot more of the same, but we would probably hopefully throw even more set pieces in there and more action sequences. I think we'd hopefully introduce some new characters, some beloved characters from the video game. If you stayed through the credits, you saw a little introduction to Tails. Hoping we'd see Tails come in. You know, who knows? The good thing is, is that hopefully when we come back to earth after this thing and we're still making movies, that Paramount will really fire it up again, and we'll just have double the fun."

Tails was already teased for the sequel as he appeared in the post-credits scene. As for other characters, we could see Knuckles in a future movie as he's always been another favorite from the long running game series.

Amy Rose is probably another character I'd like to see in the sequel, although we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Sonic the Hedgehog made over $300 million at the Box Office so this should be enough for Paramount Pictures to greenlight a second film.

