Impact Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard Denies Being Racist

Earlier this month, Impact Wrestling's Tessa Blanchard was called out by other female wrestlers for being racist and also a bully. Blanchard has now released her own statement denying all of the allegations made against her.

The current Impact Wrestling Champion Blanchard posted an official statement on the matter on her own Twitter page. You can read her full comments posted down below.

"Over the last week I have been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur. To read this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart. Yet I know many people have to deal with racism in a way I will never have to. Racism is an awful part of American history, and it is equally awful that it's still part of our society today. While I did not do what was claimed, I stand ready to use my platform to support the fight against racism however I can."

It sounds like she's denying that she ever said the "n" word to a fellow wrestler and she also did not address about her bullying.

This is interesting since a lot of female wrestlers called her out on doing these exact things.

In either case, she would want to bury the past even if the allegations are true or not. Right now, she's concentrating on being the first women's wrestler holding a men's heavyweight title.

